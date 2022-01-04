LETTER: Stop wasting taxpayer money on election investigation

As we begin a new year, I'm hopeful 2022 will be better than 2021, and yet every time I read another article about the ridiculous Michael Gableman investigation wasting our taxpayer dollars, I get angry. The investigation was supposed to be concluded at the end of October, which obviously didn't happen, and now Mr. Gableman has warned us that he will be ramping up the spending, apparently with the blessing of Speaker Robin Vos, who authorized his $676,000 budget. I have expressed my opinion on this investigation to Rep. Mark Born and believe that the Assembly should simply consider the recommendations of the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) for improving our election laws, where needed. Rep. Born replied that due to a "large amount of concerns" regarding the November election (November of 2020 by the way), an investigation is necessary. I say it is time for the legislature to end this foolish waste of taxpayer money and conduct its business as it always has in the past.