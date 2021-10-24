LETTER: Stop wasting taxpayer money

The Robin Vos/Michael Gableman audit is a waste of $680,000 of taxpayers' money. This "fraudit" is not needed as audits have already shown no fraud in the 2020 election, and Gableman has admitted he knows nothing about how elections work. This money should have been spent on something that would actually be of benefit to the taxpayers of Wisconsin.

We need everyone to vote in the 2022 election to oust politicians who seem to care more about staying in power than actually caring about the people of Wisconsin, the quality of our environment and the maintenance and safety of our infrastructure. I don't want to drive over unsafe bridges, drive on decaying roads or drink unsafe water and I am guessing neither do my fellow Wisconsinites. Let's vote in politicians who are interested in doing something about these and other serious issues in our state. We have a chance to do this with our votes in the 2022-midterm elections.