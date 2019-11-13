Kudos to our students and the organizers of the Veteran’s Day celebration at Portage High School. The pride I felt for our community and the manner in which the students conducted themselves still lingers. They were, to a person, kind, respectful, welcoming, attentive and gracious. A beautiful tribute to their parents and teachers. Keep up the good work and God bless all of you.
Jan Griffin, Portage
