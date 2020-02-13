LETTER: Study all mayoral candidates, then vote

It occurred to me while running errands around the city, and being unable to drink my coffee due to the ridiculously bumpy roads, that it might be time to write another letter.

I see that the mayor has recruited several friends for a vigorous letter writing campaign. An effective campaign strategy for those not paying close attention. However, considering all the money spent on the footbridge to Edgewater Park, thousands more for another footbridge downtown, sewer rates rising by 50% for residential customers, potentially thousands of dollars to be charged to homeowners for sewer and water laterals, and setting aside $600,000 in grant money from tax increment financing funds to attract businesses to downtown, or improve existing businesses, and other spending on cosmetic items rather than infrastructure, it’s clear that the spending priorities of this mayor is off kilter.

Yes, they’re now throwing some much-needed money at road repairs, with the election right around the corner of course, but not nearly enough. Better to bust the budget on roads though than the way we’ve been busting it the last three years. I encourage city residents to look at the other mayoral candidates’ positions on priorities for city spending, and vote.

Casey Carney, Beaver Dam