LETTER: Successful Night Market event

Baraboo Young Professionals worked tirelessly to create the Baraboo Night Market and what a turnout it was. The Night Market is such a great family friendly event. The added space on Fourth Street opened up the area for easier movement around the venue.

The vision of BYP is to give back to the community and create a better place to live, work and raise their families. Through this event, the BYP and their sponsors brought in families from out of town as well as local residents who are looking for family events and social experiences. Events like this can attract families and singles to move to Baraboo.

The Night Market also brings in small business vendors. These vendors may become permanent businesses in Baraboo. A vendor from out of town contacted the Chamber of Commerce and stated how pleased they were to be received by the wonderful Baraboo community. That says it all.

Well done BYP, can’t wait until your next event in December.

Michele Feld, Baraboo