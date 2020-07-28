LETTER: Supervisors response to mask letters

As a Columbia County supervisor, I have been receiving email messages addressed to all supervisors to express opinions about possible county-wide mandates to wear face coverings in public places. Many of these messages are evidently form letters; some senders did not even remove “your name here,” and many implore me to “please, please not allow mandatory mask wearing.” I have sent the following reply that I ask you to share with your readers.
Thanks for your letter. Our County Health Department recommends facial coverings as a proven effective means of suppressing the spread of viruses. I support that recommendation and their report of high COVID-19 activity in our county. See the following URL for reliable sources: https://bit.ly/2BAmOmU
As far as I know, the Board of Supervisors is not considering any proposal to mandate wearing of face coverings throughout our County. I would support such a measure if it were warranted to protect public safety, as has happened elsewhere, and do support entities that currently require them on their premises.
I wish you and yours health and safety during this pandemic, and remind you that the Declaration of Independence put the right to life in first place.
Henry St. Maurice, Columbus
