LETTER: Support Ausman for his commitment to armed forces

There's a promise to our military: In gratitude for your service and sacrifice, we’ll be there for you in times of medical need. For U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, that’s a promise meant to be broken.

Tiffany voted against the Honoring Our PACT Act, which provides medical treatment for veterans exposed to toxic materials from burn pits. What member of Congress turns his back on our military? In his fanatical determination to oppose the agenda of President Joe Biden, Tiffany apparently decided that a political “victory” was more important than the brave members of our armed forces.

Tiffany put his hatred for Biden over sick and dying men and women who were there for us when we needed them. Conversely, Tiffany was in search of another attack line or talking point to use in his reelection bid. Tiffany’s social media feeds are full of attacks against Biden -- little mention of his actual opponent in the District 7 Congressional race -- Dick Ausman.

Ausman’s commitment to our armed forces is clear. He’ll fight for them to receive whatever medical care they need, right in their local communities, free of charge. He’ll keep those promises. Ausman deserves our vote.

Brenda Krupa, Necedah