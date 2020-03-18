LETTER: Support candidates for county board, Karofsky for court

With the April 7 election just around the corner, I’d like to “spread the word” about several excellent candidates for Sauk County Board and the state Supreme Court.

I know of six candidates who have proven their ability to serve the people of Sauk County as county supervisors. They are John Dietz, Glen Johnson, Tom Kriegl, John Miller, Pat Rego and Peter Vedro. They are conscientious stewards of taxpayer dollars, who strive for honest, transparent county government. They gather information about complex county issues in order to make smart, informed decisions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is also a new face running for Sauk County Board whom I’d like to promote: Mark Waldon of Reedsburg. He owns Reedsburg Lighting. Mark supports strong county budget oversight, public health initiatives, concern for the environment, and maintaining our county roads and bridges.

For Supreme Court, I support Judge Jill Karofsky because she is highly experienced, and has a strong record of being fair, impartial, and tough on violent crime. She is dedicated to victims of crime, and to the rights of all Wisconsin citizens.

Remember to vote on April 7. You can vote by mail by requesting an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

Judy Brey, Reedsburg