LETTER: Support CHS during Call-a-thon

Church Health Services has been in Beaver Dam for 26 years and are conducting its annual Call-a-thon to raise money to provide support for all the services they provide. We are so fortunate to have this organization in Beaver Dam.
CHS provides low-income adults and children a place to see a doctor, a dentist or talk with a counselor. The schools in Beaver Dam Waupun, Juneau, and Horicon benefit from counselors visiting their schools and working with students. There has always been a need for more services and especially now. I have enjoyed volunteering at CHS through the years and have watched this organization grow from being a clinic for medical needs, to providing a well-equipped dental clinic, and then adding on mental health services. This is their main fundraising event, please consider donating and helping those right here in our community.
Kay Braun, Beaver Dam