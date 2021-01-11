LETTER: Support CHS during Call-a-thon

Church Health Services has been in Beaver Dam for 26 years and are conducting its annual Call-a-thon to raise money to provide support for all the services they provide. We are so fortunate to have this organization in Beaver Dam.

CHS provides low-income adults and children a place to see a doctor, a dentist or talk with a counselor. The schools in Beaver Dam Waupun, Juneau, and Horicon benefit from counselors visiting their schools and working with students. There has always been a need for more services and especially now. I have enjoyed volunteering at CHS through the years and have watched this organization grow from being a clinic for medical needs, to providing a well-equipped dental clinic, and then adding on mental health services. This is their main fundraising event, please consider donating and helping those right here in our community.