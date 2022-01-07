LETTER: Support Church Health Services

How many of your readers are aware of the non-profit, faith-based health care organization Church Health Services in Beaver Dam?

This organization was founded in 1993 by a physician and a pastor. CHS is a family medical clinic located at 115 N. Center St., Beaver Dam. I was first introduced to CHS by my doctor when I was prescribed a very expensive medicine. I connected with them and they were able to help me with the medicine I needed. I started volunteering and am now a staff member. They offer medical, dental and mental health counseling, including alcohol and drug abuse, grief counseling, and more. They also deal with low income and uninsured. Their patients range in age from very young to older adults.

If you are in need of help, please give them a call at 920-887-1766. The very friendly and professional staff will be there for you. They also reach out to our schools and surrounding communities. Donations are always welcome. Please think about supporting this wonderful blessing we have in our community.

Eleanor Klein, Beaver Dam