LETTER: Support Kyle Little
LETTER

I have had the pleasure of working with Kyle on rolling out new training initiatives that I am responsible for creating for the company in which we are both employed.

In that time, Kyle has proven himself to be a reliable and dedicated leader who asks questions and delivers results. Kyle has impressed me with his attention to detail, his ability to understand complex ideas quickly, and his ability to relate with and understand the needs of employees with a wide range of diverse backgrounds.

I can confidently say that Kyle is the type of leader any community would be lucky to have.

Randy Ireland, national coordinator of employee enrichment & training, Family Entertainment Group Holdings, Baraboo

