God bless our firefighters. On the night of Nov. 7, we had a house fire. In less than 10 minutes after we called 911, fire trucks from every direction arrived. Fast, efficient and most of all caring. Many of the firefighters stopped by and asked if we were OK - did we need anything - even a couple jokes and funny stories were told.
I would like to thank the Horicon Fire Department and all the assisting fire departments including Juneau, Mayville, Burnett, Kekoskee, Fox Lake, Theresa, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Horicon EMS and Alliant Energy. Because of their hard work we still have a place to call home.
Please donate to your local fire department. Most of them are made up of volunteers, so they are not doing it for a paycheck. They do it because they care, or as one firefighter told me, ”It’s what we do!” So next time your local fire department is having a fundraiser, please show your support by attending or contribute what you can.
You have free articles remaining.
To the firefighter who put my mom’s porcelain pot out of harm’s way in the recliner, thank you, that meant a lot to me.
Gary Wille and Julie Wade, Beaver Dam
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)