LETTER: Support local first-responders; together we win

For the past several days we have heard about the problems in some of our major cities and the reactions of state and local police, fire and emergency medical services. Now we are hearing about the National Guard being used in several cities, including Madison, as the demonstrations have gotten violent.

Next step would be to activate the military. We need to show our support for all these organizations, in whatever way we can, but it has to be now. We need to take back control of our cities and not be subjected to thugs and looters.

Please do all you can to support these members, many of which are our friends and neighbors. Together we will win.

Jack Meegan, Baraboo