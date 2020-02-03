LETTER: Support Mayor Becky Glewen for another term
As a member of this great community for more than 20 years, I would like to share my support for our current mayor, Becky Glewen.

I know she has come under fire for many issues and in this time of heavily divided politics it’s easy to see fault but maybe we need to see the positives. I have seen projects like our new community theater questioned. This has become a beautiful place for people of all ages, races, and backgrounds to come together to create extended families and longtime friendships.

Glewen has been a great supporter of our theater project and this fantastic city has come together under her leadership to make this one-time non-usable multi-level building our new home. And the smaller condemned cleaners building next door to be turned into a much needed parking area for our aging and less mobile audience members.

With her support I think the experiences and education this great building will create for our youth, and community as a whole will be absolutely priceless. I will support Glewen for mayor because I love all of the positives that I have seen in this great community that I call home.

Ricardo Ramirez, Beaver Dam 

