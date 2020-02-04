LETTER: Support Mayor Glewen's re-election

I support Mayor Becky Glewen in the upcoming mayoral election, and here are a few reasons why.

Mayor Glewen is hard working and has collaborated successfully in the promotion of new business relocation and startups.

Mayor Glewen has provided a clear and inspirational vision for our community, supporting growth and improved services.

Mayor Glewen and her team were successful in applying for and receiving a million-dollar grant for the upcoming 2020 Spring Street reconstruction.

Mayor Glewen and her team have allotted 76% of capital improvement for road improvements in 2020.

Mayor Glewen continues to review city operational costs, looking to improve efficiency when and wherever possible.

Downtown revitalization at a minimal taxpayer cost has resulted in more than $2 million in private investment.

Mayor Glewen has the vision and leadership skills that will enable Beaver Dam positive growth for many years to come.

Please support Mayor Glewen with your vote in the upcoming mayoral election.

Greg Armstrong, Beaver Dam