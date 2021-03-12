LETTER: Support new state history museum

I am writing to enthusiastically support the Wisconsin Historical Society’s plan to build a new state history museum in Madison. I encourage others to join me.

Many people may not know that our society, in its 175th year, is one of the most respected history organizations in the world. We’re so fortunate to have its resources here in our state and it’s well past time for Wisconsin to have a history museum of equal stature. We need a museum so the amazing objects in the society’s collections can be enjoyed by the public instead of locked in storage.

I’m particularly excited about how students in our area will be able to learn about our history, not only in person, but also through distance learning technology in the new museum. Although class trips will continue, with the new museum, students will be able to constantly engage with the amazing artifacts and collections right from their own classroom and computer. History education is essential.

Please join me in supporting this very worthy project. It will engage, inform and excite students of all ages, and attract thousands of visitors to our great state. Now is the time for a new state history museum.

Catherine Orton, Mauston