LETTER: Support of Baraboo 21 Club project appreciated
On behalf of the Baraboo 21 Club of Baraboo High School, I would like to publicly recognize the following individuals, businesses, and organizations for their generous support of our military veteran bench project: Baldwin Funeral Services, Baraboo State Bank, Baraboo VFW Post 987, Tony Calabrese, Susan and Buddy Gouge, Greater Sauk County Community Foundation, Angie Haller, Jerry Kinnamon, Robert Koseor, Dennis Kluge, Terrytown Plumbing, Dr. Anthony and Sue Kujawa, Andy Miller, Rick and Heidi Osgood, George Stopper, Robert Ristow, Steve Rundio, Connie Mae Schultz, Walmart, Bryan Ward, Fairfield Concrete, Harry Machtan, Bull Hays, Penny Kowalke, Minuteman Press, Rebecca Oettinger, Redlin Funeral Home, Renee Teasdale, and Weickgenant Accounting.

Steve Argo, project director, Baraboo 21 Club, Baraboo High School, Baraboo

