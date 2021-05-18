LETTER: Support of bowling event appreciated

The SJS Cancer Support Team want to thank all that worked so hard to make our bowling event on May 1 a huge success. We exceeded our goal of bottles donated for our cork pull. We had a record amount of lane sponsors, silent auction items and raffle prizes also.

There is no way to thank each and every one of you who donated or participated in this event, but it shows what a fantastic community we live in.

Always remember "We Are Family" and "No One Fights Alone."

Kathy Johnson, SJS Cancer Support Team, Baraboo