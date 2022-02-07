 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: Support police, fire, EMT

  • 0

As we begin 2022, we hear about all the activities that have taken so far this year countrywide and statewide including shootings and deaths of police officers and firefighters. Two police officers who were just killed last week in New York. Three firefighters died in Philadelphia. We had two firefighters who died in Monroe, Wisconsin and several police officers were shot in Milwaukee. As a community we need to show our appreciation for our police, fire and other emergency responders. They are our first line of defense when we need help and are willing to do whatever is necessary to serve our community. Please support the thin blue line. Keep all in your prayers.

Jack Meegan, Baraboo 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Act 10 right then and now

My family and friends will scold me for this letter. I was stalked for over two years because I supported Act 10 and Gov. Scott Walker. Despit…

LETTER: Little for mayor

I'd like to voice my encouragement for Kyle Little as he runs for Mayor of the City of Portage. Kyle Little understands the City of Portage be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News