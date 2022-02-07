LETTER: Support police, fire, EMT

As we begin 2022, we hear about all the activities that have taken so far this year countrywide and statewide including shootings and deaths of police officers and firefighters. Two police officers who were just killed last week in New York. Three firefighters died in Philadelphia. We had two firefighters who died in Monroe, Wisconsin and several police officers were shot in Milwaukee. As a community we need to show our appreciation for our police, fire and other emergency responders. They are our first line of defense when we need help and are willing to do whatever is necessary to serve our community. Please support the thin blue line. Keep all in your prayers.