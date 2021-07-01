 Skip to main content
LETTER: Support the COVAX Initiative and stop the pandemic
LETTER

LETTER: Support the COVAX Initiative and stop the pandemic

The pandemic has been hard on all of us in many ways. For low-income countries, the impact of the pandemic has left them in an even worse position.

For the first time in almost 20 years, global extreme poverty is on the rise. The negative impact on the global food system could lead hunger levels to reach the highest they have been in the past 10 years. These low-income countries especially have low access to the COVID-19 vaccine and may not receive the proper number of vaccines for years. Without the proper number of vaccines, the possibility of COVID-19 variants increases causing further negative effects.

The resources afforded to these low-income countries is not enough. That is why it is crucial that Congress support the COVAX Initiative. This initiative creates a plan to distribute and share the 553 million excess vaccines that the United States will have after vaccinating everyone. This would create greater stability on a global level.

Call or email your representatives to let them know you support the COVAX Initiative. I urge Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Sen. Ron Johnson to support the COVAX Initiative. The Borgen Project supports the COVAX Initiative. Will you?

Chloe Roberts, Columbus 

