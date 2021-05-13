LETTER: Support the For the People Act

The For the People Act of 2021 is substantial and bold electoral reform which would strengthen our democracy. It would modernize voter registration, increase voting by mail, improve voter access, and have congressional districts redrawn every 10 years by nonpartisan experts rather than by the state’s political party currently in control. It would also enhance the security of our elections to combat foreign interference.

Another reason to support this Act is that it will make financial support of candidates more transparent and end the dark money from undisclosed sources. None of us -- whether Republican or Democrat – wants foreign money to affect our elections. Likewise, none of us wants the wealthiest in our country to be able to covertly buy a candidate.

Finally this Act will institute new ethical standards for all three branches of the federal government and require tax returns to be disclosed by sitting presidents, vice presidents and candidates for those offices. We Americans have every right to expect such ethics and disclosures.

As you can see, the For the People Act of 2021 is critically needed. Kindly call Sen. Ron Johnson at 608-240-9629 and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at 608-264-5338 to make sure they support it.

Terri Winscher, Merrimac