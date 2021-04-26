LETTER: Support the For the People Act

The American people have found themselves in a difficult position—Democrats, who have won the majority of Congress, seem powerless to enact many of their policies. We ended up in this situation because our democracy was designed to give tremendous power to a small minority. Republicans have spent decades exploiting that power to exert their control over the majority. Voter suppression. Gerrymandering. Buying elections. Even now, after historic voter turnout by black and brown voters, Republican-led legislatures are working to add additional barriers to voting in states like Georgia, Texas and Wisconsin.

That’s why our first priority should be fixing our democracy and ensuring that structural reform rebalances power for the people—before it's too late. The House passed the For The People Act, H.R.1, on March 3. We now need the Senate to pass the For The People Act, S.1, to get money out of politics, expand voting rights, combat corruption, secure our elections, and much more. These reforms are critical to protecting our democracy.

Contact your senators telling them you support the For the People Act. Call or write Sen. Ron Johnson at ronjohnson.senate.gov, 608-240-9629 and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at baldwin.senate.gov, 608-264-5338.

Sue Heintz, Lodi