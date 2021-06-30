 Skip to main content
LETTER: Support the Horicon Athletic Complex
As a member of the Horicon Athletic Complex Fundraising Committee, I would like to encourage residents, alumni, businesses, and industry to support our efforts to bring this complex to the school campus.

The goal of this project is to create an athletic complex, which will consist of an eight-lane track surrounding a new turf football field. Currently, and since before I was in high school, football games are, and have been played on the outfield of the baseball diamond at Discher Park. The track has disintegrated to the point where it is unsafe to use. This project is not a luxury item for our school, but a much-needed next step in the overall preK-12 campus.

I believe that our entire community benefits from a facility like this. It will draw people from other communities to Horicon. Fans will patronize businesses in town while they are here. It will be something we can take great pride in.

Please take a moment to visit the school district website to learn how you can donate to this project.

Brian Bischoff, former Horicon track and football athlete, Horicon 

