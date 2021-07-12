LETTER: Support the Horicon Athletic Complex

Please join me in getting Horicon back on “track” with the creation of the Horicon Athletic Complex. As a chiropractor I have found that typically those people with the most enjoyable lives are those who are most active and healthy overall. A goal we all should strive for is to have as many healthy and happy families in our area as possible. Healthy families lead to strong and successful communities, which are places that others want to live.

In addition to being a facility our students and athletes of all ages can compete and take pride in, the Horicon Athletic Complex project will include an accessible and well-lit walking path that the public of all ages can use to be active and improve their own health.

Please join us in going the extra mile first by donating and telling others about fundraising for this awesome facility and then by walking many miles at the new track once it is complete. You always win when you invest in the health of yourself and your community.

Steve Eidem, Horicon Family Chiropractic, Horicon