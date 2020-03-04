LETTER: Support the Sauk Prairie School Board referendum

I'm writing in support of the referendum that the Sauk Prairie School Board recently announced. I certainly understand that it's going to cost my husband and me additional funds when it passes, but I don't think there is anything that would make more sense than to spend hard earned money on the future of our children and thus, the future of the community. As our population grows our buildings must expand, as infrastructure wears out it needs to be replaced, as requirements for health and safety increase adjustments must be made. In my mind the only alternative is to put these changes off to an inevitable later date when the costs will be higher, changes more difficult, and the Sauk Prairie School System further behind other area school districts. That makes no sense.