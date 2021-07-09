LETTER: Support the thin blue line

With all the talk about defunding the police throughout the nation, primarily in large cities, we need to take positive action to show our appreciation of our police and service personnel in our communities so that this does not occur in our communities. This can be done by thanking our family members, neighbors and friends that are police and service personnel, and show them that we appreciate what they do for our families and community. Also, to keep our local officials informed that we are only interested in continued and increased funding for these valuable services to our community.