LETTER: Supporting one another to get through these difficult times

We have received specific instructions from President Donald Trump, doctors including our daughter EM Dr. Katherine Tokarczyk, research experts, reporters health care and community members regarding public safety demands that we do all we can to prevent anyone from the threat of the coronavirus. That means we must get serious about our safety.

Discussions are in progress about potentially rescheduling closed events, trips and many activities. In our community, Romy A. Snyder, president/CEO of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau continue to monitor the situation and sends emails with the updates to all members and visitors every day.

Each moment of our life is a thread, some brilliant, some torn and tattered. Yet when brought together by the hands of caring people, each experience helps create a quilt of our lives. We all have a drive to do the work we know we are capable of during these difficult times.

Hopefully, we can see the light of happy life soon.

As Snyder said, "Thank you all for your understanding, for being part of our community, and for all that you do to care for each other."

Margaret Gewont, Wisconsin Dells