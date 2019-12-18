LETTER: Supporting students with scholarships

Supporting students with scholarships

I would like to thank the Sauk Prairie Community Club, for once again sponsoring their Scholarship Raffle in the Sauk Prairie community. Their support of the scholarships of our students is always greatly appreciated in this community. While I had the opportunity to win their raffle prize of $500, I am going to pay it forward. The full amount is going back to our youth in my donation to the Dollars for Scholars in which the eight Sauk Prairie High School students who attended Badger Boys or Girls State last summer will each receive a scholarship for furthering their education.