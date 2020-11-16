 Skip to main content
LETTER: Supreme Court does not reflect electorate
LETTER

LETTER: Supreme Court does not reflect electorate

The makers of our Constitution designed it like a three-legged stool with each branch of government to support our democracy, and none to be of greater control. This has served our country well until, in recent years, when the judicial branch through appointments has become partisan, and allowed corporations to sway decisions. This is especially true in the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, when his appointments have created an imbalance of six conservatives (Republicans) to three liberals (Democrats).

Now is the time to do what has happened in the past—reconstruct the number of jurors which is not determined by the Constitution. Since the Republicans have packed the court, it is only right that President-elect Joe Biden add three plus an independent to create an uneven vote. It is also time to review the diversity of the court—religious beliefs, race, gender, sexual inclination, etc. Our present court does not reflect our citizenry.

Allegra Zick, Baraboo

