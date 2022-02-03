LETTER: Supreme Court rulings are threats to country

Senator Mitch McConnell’s Supreme Court (SCOTUS) is an existential threat to democracy. Their rulings on gerrymandering, Citizens United, gun reform, civil rights, public health, and voting rights are huge threats to our country.

Two justices were corruptly appointed by Senator Mitch McConnell. President Obama or President Biden should have appointed one justice. Insurrectionist President Trump appointed three ultra-conservative justices. That swung the court to the hard, autocratic right. The McConnell court is no more than a bunch of GOP political hacks. McConnell worked around the filibuster to get them in and along with hundreds of Heritage Foundation “judges.”

Dark money campaigns, rigged voting maps, racial/economic voting restrictions, continued public safety issues with gun violence, and anti-vaccination is the legacy of the McConnell/GOP SCOTUS.

Gerrymandered elections have empowered minority rule in many states.

SCOTUS’s ruling on COVID testing and vaccinations is going to kill even more Americans.

2022 is an opportunity to beat the 3% gerrymandered/GOP Wisconsin government. Get upset and do something to beat the gerrymander. Join a local organization which protects the Constitution and democracy. Fact check and make sure the local group is who they say they are, not a tax-dodging billionaire’s AstroTurf group.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo