LETTER: Suspicion is not enough

Suspicion is not enough. A news reporter was interviewing a Donald Trump supporter. Her comment was that there was video, of ballots marked for Trump being burned. My immediate thought, as I watched the clip was, why would someone, who was breaking federal law, film the act, very carefully showing the ballots up close, and then dropping them into the fire? How can anyone think that they would film it in the first place and then somehow have it end up on the internet?

Suspicion is not enough. In a partisan atmosphere, doubts will be raised. I remember comments that were made when Scott Walker won the recall election: How could this have happened? So many people had protested against him. It must have been rigged.

Suspicion is not enough. It is interesting to note, that this is not limited to ire against Democrats. Now we have two Senate candidates from Georgia trying to tell the secretary of state, a Republican, how to handle the election.

Suspicion is not enough. The voters’ part in the election is over. Recounts, legal challenges and certification of the election is up to the duly elected officials in each state.

Richard Peidelstein, Baraboo