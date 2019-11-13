Scientists say we have only about 10 years left before the planet may no longer support life as we know it due to overpopulation, overuse of resources and burning fossil fuels. A new citizens’ action group, the Beaver Dam Sustainability Committee, has been formed to help our community make the important changes necessary to ensure our city is sustainable. There are many ways our residents, businesses, schools, churches and community groups can reduce waste - especially plastics, save energy, resources and money, reduce our carbon footprint, and leave a healthier environment for future generations. If we don’t do it, who will?
There will be a public presentation on “Making Beaver Dam Sustainable,” at 2 p.m., Nov. 20, in the Beaver Dam Library community meeting room. A tree will be planted by The Climate Reality Project for each attendee who signs up.
We are also available to do presentations at your location, outlining the issues and how these problems can be addressed, or to talk further with you if you are interested in participating.
For more information or to schedule a presentation, contact Archan Sramek at 920-887-0717.
Archan Sramek, Beaver Dam Sustainability Committee, Beaver Dam
