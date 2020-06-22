LETTER: Take a close look at bullying

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Take a close look at bullying

Disney’s “Dumbo” was deeply sad and ruthlessly teased. Some crows called him names, mocking him. I remember how a classmate had empathized with Dumbo. This was the meanest, biggest bully I knew, not once did she see herself as one of the crows, making fun of others and making their lives miserable. This surprised me so much that I’ve asked countless people about this movie. Not once has anyone seen themselves as “crow” bullies. They all connect with Dumbo, the victim, able to point out “crows.” All kinds of people, always the same answer.

We must be able to see ourselves from someone else’s reality and not as we see ourselves. Human nature has us see the good in ourselves and protect ourselves from the harm of others. It’s a victim mentality though. To feel less like a victim, the answer is not to bully, but to empathize. To be better, we must recognize the harm we do to others so we can stop imagining we are not creating victims, too.

“In order to empathize with someone’s experience you must be willing to believe them as they see it and not how you imagine their experience to be.” Brene Brown.

Maily Kocinski, Beaver Dam