LETTER: Take back the 'power of the purse'

The ESSER III grant (taxpayer dollars) application used by school districts requires that public comments be sought prior to submission. But before you waste your time and effort doing your research and putting together a cogent, fact-based statement about your wishes, know that it won’t matter.

Those dollar amounts were known by the district early last year and are already included in the districts’ budget. That you feel how they are spent is of your concern seeing as how it’s your money is of no concern to the district.

All politics is local. If you want to change the way government bodies view you and respond to you as their funding arm, then you have to make them fear you. Fear as in getting involved, paying attention, voicing your concerns and making them listen to you in a meaningful way. The best way to get that process started is to tell them no, they can’t have any more referendum money. Not until their DPI report card improves, not until all schools have ESSA designations removed, not until their dollar-per-student spending ratio starts to decline. There’s nothing like the power of the purse, it’s time the taxpayers take it back.