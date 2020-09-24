 Skip to main content
LETTER: Take cover from shotgun shells as Mauston battles geese problem
Although four police officers from the Mauston Police force are on administrative leave, the Mauston mayor has decided to add Canadian Geese dung to the coronavirus that is plaguing Mauston. Apparently the chief of police and his shotgun will see what he can do. Besides staying home because of the virus, it might be advisable to take cover when the shotgun shells start going off around the web feet of our friends from Canada.

Robert Firlus, Mauston

