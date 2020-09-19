 Skip to main content
LETTER: Take precautions to end pandemic
LETTER: Take precautions to end pandemic

I guess by now we are wondering if this pandemic will ever be over.

First people have to realize that to get on with our lives we should take the precautions that our governor has set down. Wear masks and social distancing. If you are exposed to the virus, you quarantine for 14 days.

As of Sept. 1, we have had 6,333,659 cases in U.S.A.

These are factual numbers not a TV fantasy- it is reality.

Let's do what is needed so we can get back to our normal day to day living.

Carolyn Schmidt, Mayville

