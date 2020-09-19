LETTER: Take precautions to end pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I guess by now we are wondering if this pandemic will ever be over.

First people have to realize that to get on with our lives we should take the precautions that our governor has set down. Wear masks and social distancing. If you are exposed to the virus, you quarantine for 14 days.

As of Sept. 1, we have had 6,333,659 cases in U.S.A.

These are factual numbers not a TV fantasy- it is reality.

Let's do what is needed so we can get back to our normal day to day living.

Carolyn Schmidt, Mayville