LETTER: Take the Oath of Office seriously
LETTER: Take the Oath of Office seriously

So our new president wants unity? I am all for it, but first, a few reasonable conditions: First, keep us out of the economically devastating and environmentally insignificant Paris Climate Accord. Being out of it helped boost our economy with little to no effect on “climate change.” Second, leave health care alone. Every interference including the "Un-Affordable Care Act" has made health care more expensive. Third, stop promoting victim disarmament. Self-defense is a fundamental right of a free people. And finally, that Oath of Office he took on Wednesday? I urge him to take this seriously, and protect us from “all enemies, foreign and domestic” rather than becoming one of those enemies by taking actions contrary to the Constitution. In other words, I do not take his call for unity seriously, because what he wants is capitulation.

Ken Van Doren, Mauston

