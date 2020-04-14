LETTER: Taking fewer showers will not solve water crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How sad, since columnists must be informed, that Pat Nash sees the “solution” to water shortages to be to take fewer showers - that as we, this month, mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, founded by Sen. Gaylord Nelson (D-Wisconsin) not as a woo-woo celebration of Mother Earth, but to focus on population, especially U.S. population.

Then, we were roughly 200 million Americans. In 2006, though The President's Council on Sustainable Development warned against it, we became 300 million. We already approach 330 million, 430 million by about 2065 - if Wall Street has its way - growth over 90% immigration driven. What does Nash suggest then? Showers monthly?

We are the third most populated nation behind only China and India, and - as we increase by a staggering 28-30 million a decade - we stand with just eight nations fueling half of all Earth’s growth, with that unreported by media.

In the Southwest, swept by “mega” wildfires and drought, the Colorado River, the sole water source for 50 million people, will soon likely have flows half the inadequate flows of the 20th century, perhaps reflecting the obvious.

Fewer showers merely free water to subsidize more growth.

Kathleene Parker, White Rock, New Mexico