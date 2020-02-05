LETTER: Taliesin Preservation responds to SoAT closing

Taliesin Preservation learned on Jan. 29 through the School of Architecture at Taliesin, SoAT, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, that they will close at the end of June 2020. This comes after 88 years of continuing the legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright in advanced architectural studies.

At Taliesin Preservation, it is important to carry on its mission of preserving the natural, built, and cultural environments, and conducting public education and programming at Wright’s Wisconsin home, Taliesin. Through our ongoing commitment, thousands of guests each year will continue to experience a laboratory for organic living, at the intersection of architecture, agriculture, nature, and culture. Through cultural and educational programming, the school is committed to expanding the visibility of Taliesin and providing new opportunities for tourism and engagement around art, food, farm, nature, architecture, and community.