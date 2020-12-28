LETTER: Taxes should be openly paid by everyone

The article in the Dec. 24 paper about the wealthy who are griping about their taxes and how they are worried about how to protect their millions or billions by using loopholes used by our current "rich" president who sides with all the big money people. They ought to be very ashamed of themselves. Taxes should be openly paid by everyone.

I, too, gripe about my taxes, yet I pay them. I feel it is our responsibility to pay taxes to support the country we live in and love. If the rich gripe about the amount of taxes they do and don't pay, let them consider what living in another country would/could be like. And if they are so inclined not to pay their fair share then they aren't a true American.

I believe in supporting the country we love, and taxes are a means to do so. If I had more money than I knew what to do with, I know of a very many good and worthwhile charities who could use a helping hand. I would have no trouble giving my riches to each one of them. The super-rich should consider how they can help their country rather than how to fill their pockets even fuller.

Gene Wood, Baraboo