Baraboo city leaders have convinced themselves the 57% to 43% defeat of the wheel tax referendum is an illusion because citizens were confused using the term wheel tax instead of vehicle registration fee. In their minds this allows them to justify a wheel tax to cover a supposed budget shortfall, as referendum results would have been reversed.
The mayor tried to stop me using the term wheel tax at a council meeting to prove his point. No citizen believes the city would charge $20 for each wheel. This tax isn’t for new roads, but only replaces existing road repair money for patching.
There is no budget shortfall. Simply reduce the $500,000 budgeted for repair of an aging and obsolete old City Hall by $250,000 and the $245,000 shortfall is covered. It’ll likely be demolished when the new Fire/EMS building is built within 4-6 years.
Baraboo city and school district leaders will have increased taxes by $123 million for all their building projects, and now burden taxpayers with street light and wheel taxes that are unnecessary.
You have free articles remaining.
Local businesses will suffer as discretionary income goes for taxes and homeowners seek lower taxed cities.
Let your voice be heard. You’ll be paying it.
Michael Plautz, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)