LETTER: Teachers, know that you are valued

Social distancing, masking, and viral transmission rates are all things that we could not even imagine would be a constant state of concern at the beginning of 2020. I saw one teacher on Aug. 27 who was working on a Plexiglas barrier to minimize viral transmission. This is not something they taught you in Teaching 101.

We all need to celebrate, be patient, and have understanding with you that this year will not be like any we have had in education. It is OK to be afraid for yourselves, families, coworkers, and yes your students too. If a teacher expresses this fear that they have concerns and fears which include reservations with being in the classroom do not attack the teacher but tell them that yes you care for them and understand this fear. Tell them that you will pray for them and do whatever you can to help support them too.