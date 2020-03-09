LETTER: Teachers should work with board and administrators

Susan Endres’ March 7, article, “Some School Districts Struggle with Turnover,” shows Baraboo is not unique -- the evidence reflects common themes among all area school districts. Like Anthony Schnell, who was highlighted in the story for returning to Lodi after leaving, the Baraboo School District has 13 teachers who had left, but have now returned to teach here.

In the book, “Teacher Voice: Amplifying Success,” it states, "Teacher voice will never be fully realized with leadership if there is a 'we vs. them' mentality," and, "Sharing teacher voice does not automatically mean all thoughts and ideas will be accepted. That would be called 'getting your way,' instead of 'sharing your voice.’”

There are many teachers, current and retired, who choose not to use their voice to strike out against administrators, but quietly work alongside them. Don’t forget that our administrators started as teachers, and remain teachers at their core, even if their work for students looks different now.

We need to uplift rather than tear down; to engage in the difficult real work of staying positive and productive. School board candidates: be role models of collaboration, transparency and honesty. Will more division help or hurt our schools and students?

Teresa Lien, Baraboo