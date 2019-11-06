I understand there is talk, at the county board level, to close the Huber Center in an effort to save money.
This is not about money, it is about changing lives. The Huber Center provides a window of opportunity for those in need of discipline, a source of direction and guidance for their future, a way to choose the right path and be a contributing member of society instead of a dependent.
I urge you to call your county supervisor and tell them to keep our Huber Center open. It works for our community.
Doug Hill, Merrimac
