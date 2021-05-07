LETTER: Tell senators to vote for the For the people Act

The For the People Act is now in the Senate, having passed in the House. Polls have shown that many of its important provisions are very popular with voters on both sides of the aisle. The act would get big money from billionaire donors and special interests out of politics and end Citizens United because corporations are not people. It would provide for fair congressional voting district maps drawn by a non-political committee in each state to avoid extreme partisanship. It would put in place measures to ensure election security. Voting rights would be protected from suppression and manipulation by political parties. Ethics reforms for the president, vice president, the Congress, and other federal employees would be instituted.