LETTER: Thank EMS staff for their hard work

As 2020 begins along with the new decade, we look back on things that have benefited our community, and one being the Baraboo EMS Service.
You have free articles remaining.
This is a highly skilled critical care paramedic service that services our community, which consists of several small towns and villages in our area, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. This service also gives assistance to other communities when the need exists. How fortunate we are to have these dedicated individuals ready, willing and able to take care of our medical needs when called upon.
Remember to thank these folks along with other EMS services, such as Dells-Delton, Reedsburg and others and city, county and local officials that continue to support this worthwhile service to our community.
Jack Meegan, Baraboo