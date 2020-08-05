LETTER: Thank God for science

I'm 71 years old. I remember the polio epidemic. When I was 6, my friend got polio. My aunt and uncle both got it and were in iron lung's for a time. I remember TB. My friend's mother got sent to a TB sanitarium for a year. I remember being quarantined with whooping cough. Thank God for science! Reading about the recent public hearing on masks made me question where people get all these crazy ideas. Perhaps it would be wise for them to turn away from social media. My freedom is not taken away because I wear a mask in public. And God did give me a brain to appreciate science.