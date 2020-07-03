LETTER: Thank you, Baraboo Pizza Ranch for support of arts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you Baraboo Pizza Ranch, and Stage 3 Theatre friends and families, for the success of our “Take N Bake” Community Impact Fundraiser. Through our sale of 247 pizzas, we were able to cover the cost of two months rent at our home base, in the Baraboo Civic Center.

Being a non-profit, youth, theater group, we rely on community partnerships, donations and a yearly full-scale production. This year we were unable to perform our 10th anniversary show, but as with any non-profit, the insurance and rent bills continued. Before the pandemic, Stage 3 had planned to do an Impact Night at Pizza Ranch, so we asked them for ideas, a way for our youth to be involved safely.

The pizza sale was a creative idea, a benefit to both of us.

Many thanks to Mary Dressen and the Baraboo Pizza Ranch team for your continued support of the arts.

Sandra Perry, Stage 3 Theatre for Youth, Inc., Baraboo