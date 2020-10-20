LETTER: Thank you BHS athletic team

The student athletes of Baraboo High School are fortunate to have the opportunity to compete with passion throughout the fall, especially when other schools have not been able to offer students the same chance. This is especially important class of 2020 seniors, who may be capping off athletic careers through fall sports.

On behalf of the Baraboo High School Quarterback Club, I want to recognize the efforts of the Baraboo High School athletic department and coaching staff who have supported our Thunderbird football team. All of the adults serving our student athletes have been remarkable in ensuring player safety, physical health and social-emotional wellbeing during an exceptionally challenging season.

It is through the diligent efforts of Athletic Director Jim Langkamp, his staff, Head Coach Steve Turkington, his coaching staff, and our parents and families for making good choices off the field that permit our students to take the field in time-honored rivalries, such as that of the Old River Jug trophy shared between Baraboo and Reedsburg high schools.