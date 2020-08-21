LETTER: Thank you Columbus schools for working together

Thank you Columbus schools

I thank the Columbus superintendent, School Board, teachers, and staff for their tireless commitment at making this school year the best it can be in these trying times. I ask my fellow neighbors to give the district the benefit of the doubt regarding decisions made throughout this pandemic. This may be the most uncertain and fearful time of our lives. There is a time to fight for truth, but now is not one of those times. Our world is changing by the minute. Now is the time for encouragement. If a neighbor needs help with school supplies, food, or clothing, please help them. If anyone needs some positive words of encouragement, please get out of your comfort zone and give them some sunshine. Let us put our politics and personal opinions aside and help each other. No one knows what the future holds. Let’s walk through this together.